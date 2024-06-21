Maddie DiMaria wins the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year

A remarkable season of high school soccer sees Maddie DiMaria named the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

And perhaps making it even more remarkable is that DiMaria was just a freshman in high school this past season. She is the first-ever freshman to win the award.

DiMaria, who plays for Cor Jesu Academy (Affton, Mo.), had 30 goals and 21 assists this past season.

She received the award at her high school with her coaches and teammates as well as her family all present to see the moment. United States national team forward Mallory Swanson, who won the 2014-15 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year, sent DiMaria a video message of congratulations.

Notable recipients of the award include Aly Wagner and Kennedy Fuller as well as the aforementioned Swanson.

“Maddie DiMaria’s historic freshman season was a perfect example of what makes her such a special talent,” said J.R. Eskilson, a national analyst for PrepSoccer.com said in a statement.

“Ruthlessly efficient on the attack and fiercely competitive, she did what her team needed in order to win, supplying goals, assists and everything else to help her side hang a state championship banner.”

Midfielder Ransford Gyan of St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) won the award on the boys side.

