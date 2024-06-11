Is there a 'Madden' video game curse? Why Joe Burrow may not want the cover

The "Madden" video game series will announce its 2025 cover athlete Tuesday.

It's an honor bestowed on some of the NFL's best players, and Bengals fans think Joe Burrow might be next.

But the honor comes with a caveat, depending on how superstitious you are. Fans and gamers alike have long believed that whichever player graces the cover is cursed for the following season.

There have been injuries, missed games and even a retirement. But is the "Madden" curse a real thing? Here's a look at the lore.

A look at the 'Madden' cover curse

The idea of a curse came from the early versions of the video game. After launching in 1988 and seeing its namesake, former NFL coach John Madden, grace the cover for several years, players eventually took over.

For "Madden 2000," which came out in 1999, the coach shared the cover with running back Barry Sanders. Sanders, however, retired before the season started.

Other players have suffered injuries after appearing on the cover:

"Madden 2002:" Daunte Culpepper missed five games due to injury.

"Madden 2003:" Marshall Faulk missed six starts and didn't play in two games.

"Madden 2004:" Michael Vick only played in five games due to injury.

"Madden 2006:" Donovan McNabb missed seven games due to injury.

"Madden 2007:" Shaun Alexander missed six games that year and only played in two more seasons after that.

"Madden 2010:" Troy Polamalu missed 11 games due to injury.

"Madden 2012:" Peyton Hills missed six games due to injury.

"Madden 2017:" Rob Gronkowski only played in eight games due to injury.

In recent years, though, cover stars have had better luck.

Josh Allen, who was on the front last season, played in all 17 games. He threw for 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes had big campaigns after leading the cover for "Madden 2022," as did Lamar Jackson, the "Madden 2021" cover man.

Mahomes also won his first Super Bowl the same year he was the solo star for "Madden 2020."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Is the 'Madden' cover curse real? Looking back at its history