Madden simulations predict NFL Conference Championship results

A trip to Miami for Super Bowl 54 will be on the line for the four remaining teams on Sunday.

We'll be treated to the AFC Championship matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, then the NFC Championship featuring the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Both games have the potential to become instant classics. But will they be closely contested, or will they be more one-sided?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Our Madden simulations predict the latter. Here's how both sims played out, starting with Titans-Chiefs:

PASSING

Patrick Mahomes did Patrick Mahomes things vs. the TItans defense in this one. The 2018 NFL MVP was pretty much flawless, completing 26 of 34 passes and racking up 324 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Ryan Tannehill's nice run in Tennessee came to an end with an abysmal performance. He completed only 18 of his 37 pass attempts for a mere 167 yards and zero TDs. On the bright side, Tannehill didn't turn the ball over.

RUSHING

Teams have had no answer for Derrick Henry and the Titans running game, but roles were reversed in this simulation.

This time, it was Chiefs RB Damien Williams stealing the show with 143 rushing yards and a touchdown. Henry was solid, but not even close to the dominant force we've see over the last few weeks. He finished with a modest 14 carries for 74 yards.

RECEIVING

Coming off a sensational performance in the Divisional Round, Travis Kelce put on another show vs. Tennessee. The star tight end hauled in a whopping 13 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Other standouts for the Chiefs in the receiving game were Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill. A.J. Brown was the only Titans player to make much of an impact through the air.

Story continues

DEFENSE

This was a clean game as far as turnovers are concerned, but there were plenty of sacks to go around.

The Titans sacked Mahomes six times in this game, while the Chiefs were able to get to Tannehill four times. Chris Jones and Jeffery Simmons contributed two sacks apiece for their respective teams.

TEAM STATS

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

RB Damien Williams 5-yard TD run (7-0 KC)

K Harrison Butker 35-yard FG (7-3 KC)

SECOND QUARTER

K Greg Joseph 18-yard FG (10-3 KC)

QB Patrick Mahomes 6-yard TD pass to TE Travis Kelce (17-3 KC)

QB Patrick Mahomes 3-yard TD pass to TE Travis Kelce (24-3 KC)

K Harrison Butker 43-yard FG (27-3 KC)

THIRD QUARTER

K Harrison Butker 21-yard FG (30-3 KC)

FOURTH QUARTER

K Harrison Butker 41-yard FG (33-3 KC)

K Greg Joseph 20-yard FG (33-6 KC)

FINAL SCORE: Chiefs 33, Titans 6

Kickoff for the real thing is set for 3:05 p.m ET on Sunday in Kansas City.

--------

PASSING

Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, completing 29 of 39 passes for 290 yards, two TDs and zero picks. The former New England Patriots backup QB was mistake-free, and that was the difference-maker for the 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers was strip-sacked in the second quarter, and his fumble was returned for a TD by 49ers defensive end Dee Ford. That was the dagger.

Other than that major mishap, Rodgers was solid going 23-for-35 with 259 passing yards and a TD.

RUSHING

The Packers defense didn't have an answer for 49ers RB Tevin Coleman, who rushed 23 times for 111 yards.

The tandem of Green Bay RBs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams combined for 25 touches and 145 rushing yards. Jones contributed one of the Packers' two TDs.

RECEIVING

Allen Lazard paced the Packers receiving core with seven catches in the sim and tallied 80 receiving yards. Green Bay's star wideout Davante Adams hauled in six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

For the 49ers, it was TE George Kittle and WR Emmanuel Sanders finding the end zone. Rookie Deebo Samuel contributed six catches for 83 yards.

DEFENSE

Other than Dee Ford's fumble return for a TD, there weren't any turnovers in this game.

As for sacks, it was DeForest Buckner with two for the Niners and Fred Warner tallying one more for good measure. Za'Darius Smith and Dean Lowry both brought down Jimmy G.

TEAM STATS

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

QB Jimmy Garoppolo 14-yard TD pass to TE George Kittle (7-0 SF)

K Robbie Gould 48-yard FG (10-0 SF)

SECOND QUARTER

K Robbie Gould 43-yard FG (13-0 SF)

K Robbie Gould 48-yard FG (16-0 SF)

DE Dee Ford 29-yard fumble return for TD (23-0 SF)

THIRD QUARTER

K Mason Crosby 49-yard FG (23-3 SF)

QB Aaron Rodgers 13-yard TD pass to WR Davante Adams (23-10 SF)

K Mason Crosby 26-yard FG (23-13 SF)

FOURTH QUARTER

QB Jimmy Garoppolo 10-yard TD pass to WR Emmanuel Sanders (30-13 SF)

RB Aaron Jones 10-yard TD run (30-20 SF)

K Robbie Gould 40-yard FG (33-20 SF)

FINAL SCORE: 49ers 33, Packers 20

Kickoff for the real NFC Championship is set for 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday in San Francisco.

Madden simulations predict NFL Conference Championship results originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston