Madden simulation predicts Titans blowout win over Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee face one another in their season opener. How will it play out?

In a Madden NFL 22 simulation of the matchup of the two teams, it predicts a bad game from Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and a big game from the Titans.

The simulation resulted in a 42-24 Titans win.

Murray had three touchdown passes but also was intercepted three times, twice by cornerback Kristian Fulton. The Cardinals also lost a fumble in the game.

The Titans got on the board first with a 44-yard touchdown run by running back Derrick Henry. He rushed for 131 yards and a score.

However, it was his backup, Jeremy McNichol, who had a big game. He had three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving.

But receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown did not hurt the Cardinals at all. The star duo combined for five catches for 23 yards.

The Cardinals would tie the game at 7-7 but never led and trailed by as many as 21 points.

Murray had 234 passing yards three touchdown passes and three picks. He rushed for 15 yards. Chase Edmonds only had 27 yards on 10 carries.

Receivers DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk all had touchdown receptions. Kirk had seven catches for 61 yards to lead the team. Hopkins had six for 45 and Green had four of 32.

Rookie linebacker had an interception and defensive end J.J. Watt had two sacks.

If Sunday’s game goes at all like this simulation, it will be a long afternoon for Cardinals fans.

