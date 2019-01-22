This Madden simulation predicts another Lombardi Trophy for Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Patriots will take on the Rams on Feb. 3 in a Super Bowl matchup that has all the makings of being a nailbiter.

Another indication that it'll be close? This year's Madden simulation by CBS.

CBS' Madden simulations for the last two Super Bowls have been eerily accurate. They predicted the Patriots' historic comeback vs the Falcons, as well as their devastating loss to the Eagles. This time around, the simulation predicts a hard-fought 38-31 win for New England.

Here's the video:

The Patriots and Rams combined for 69 points in our Super Bowl Madden Simulation. pic.twitter.com/HJG3ogNFuI — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 22, 2019

If CBS' simulation this year proves to be accurate yet again, we can expect Tom Brady to earn his fifth Super Bowl MVP. Brady passed for 396 yards and three touchdowns in the virtual victory.

