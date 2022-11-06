‘Madden’ sim predicts OT win for Cardinals over Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals need to beat the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 9 to really have any chance to come back from last place in a tight NFC West and compete for the division title. If the game on Sunday goes the way a simulation of the game on Madden NFL 23, Cardinals fans will get a thrilling game that ends well.

The Cardinals and Seahawks go into overtime and, following an interception by linebacker Zaven Collins, kicker Matt Prater hits a game-winning 52-yard field goal after having missed two long kicks earlier in the game.

The Cardinals took a 7-0 lead, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz.

After forcing a Seattle punt, Prater missed a 60-yard field goal and then the Seahawks tied the game on a one-yard touchdown run from fullback Nick Bellore.

Prater then missed a 58-yard field goal attempt and the Seahawks followed with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett to take a 14-7 lead, which would be the score at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Cardinals tied the score on a one-yard touchdown run and then made it 21-14 on their next possession on a three-yard score by Conner.

The Seahawks tied the score on a one-yard run from Kenneth Walker.

Prater made a 55-yard field goal to take a 24-21 lead but the Seahawks responded, sending the game into overtime with a 21-yard field goal.

The Seahawks got the ball first but Smith was picked off by Collins, who returned it 34 yards into Seattle territory. Kyler Murray was sacked for a 10-yard loss, but Prater made the 52-yard kick to give the Cardinals the win.

Kyler Murray completed 22-for-34 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown. Conner led the game with 85 rushing yards and two scores on 16 carries.

Receiver Robbie Anderson led the Cardinals with six receptions for 79 yards. Zach Ertz added five catches for 55 yards and DeAndre Hopkins ended up with four catches for 62 yards.

Story continues

J.J. Watt and Markus Golden each had sacks.

Geno Smith had 213 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Ken Walker had 58 yards and a score on 17 rushing attempts and the leading receivers were Tyler Lockett with six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown and DK Metcalf with six catches for 58 yards.

The real game between the Cardinals and Seahawks is Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time at State Farm Stadium.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire