‘Madden’ sim has Cardinals losing to Chargers on last-second FG

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers play this afternoon at State Farm Stadium. We don’t know yet how the game will play out.

In a simulation of the game on Madden NFL 23, it is a good game with a heartbreaking end for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals rally from a 10-0 deficit and take a 24-23 lead with under two minutes remaining in the game, only for the Chargers to march down the field and have Cameron Dicker, who beat them with a game-winning field goal for the Eagles earlier this season, hits a 19-yard field goal as time expires to win the game 26-24.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert throws three touchdown passes, two to Keenan Allen, who has nine receptions for 182 yards. Tight end Gerald Everett has nine catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Herbert finishes with 366 passing yards.

For the Cardinals, James Conner has 59 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Kyler Murray has 311 passing yards and a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins.

It is a big game for rookie tight end Trey McBride. He has nine catches for 100 yards.

