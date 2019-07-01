Madden ratings for Bears rookies come in low originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Training camp and the preseason are right around the corner, which also means the latest edition of EA Madden NFL will also be hitting the shelves soon.

The football video game is beginning to release the player ratings for the upcoming release of Madden 20, starting with the incoming class of rookies.

Third-round running back David Montgomery is the Bears highest-rated rookie at 71 overall, and he was just as disappointed about it as the fans.

Fourth-round wide receiver Riley Ridley wasn't far behind him with a nice 69 overall rating, and undrafted rookie free agent Emanuel Hall beat out the rest of the Bears draft picks at 67 overall.

UDFA tight end Dax Raymond and seventh-round running back Kerrith Whyte each came in at 63, sixth-round cornerback Duke Shelley is a 62, and seventh-round cornerback Stephen Denmark could only earn a rating of 60.

The Madden developers are stretching out the rating system more this year to have a wider variety and fewer players with elite stats, and the rookies are the first of the lower numbers we've seen.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is the highest-rated rookie at 80 overall. No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray has the top rating among quarterbacks with just a 73.

