Madden rankings for Chicago Bears' receivers are finalized

The Madden rankings put the Bears' wide receiver core into perspective.

Darnell Mooney leads the group with a 79 overall rating. The order after that is Pringle, Pettis, Sharpe, Moore, Jones Jr., St. Brown, Newsome, Webster and Coulter.

N'Keal Harry has a 72 overall rating, ranking him fourth in the group.

Darnell Mooney, 79 overall

Byron Pringle, 75 overall

Dante Pettis, 74 overall

N'Keal Harry, 72 overall

Tajae Sharpe, 70 overall

David Moore, 69 overall

Velus Jones Jr., 69 overall

Equanimeous St. Brown, 68 overall

Dazz Newsome, 67 overall

Nsimba Webster, 67 overall

Isaiah Coulter, 66 overall

The Bears' wide receiver core lacks all talent and depth going into this season. However, that's not for no reason. Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus are planning a patient rebuild for the Bears' squad. It includes short-term deals to fringe roster players.

Some examples of this would include Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, David Moore, etc.

It will be interesting to see how the group performs this season under Luke Getsy's offense.

Mooney is coming off of his first career 1,000 yard season, but he won't have Allen Robinson to take the defensive pressure off.

