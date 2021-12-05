‘Madden’ predicts James Conner scores twice as Cardinals roll to easy 24-10 win

The Arizona Cardinals will take the field in Chicago to take on the Bears. They are heavy favorites in the game and are expected to have quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins back.

In a simulation of the game on Madden NFL 22, the Cardinals roll to a victory in the rain. They picked up a fairly easy 24-10 victory, never trailing in the game.

They scored first on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Murray to running back James Conner, the first Murray’s three touchdown passes and the first of two touchdown catches for Conner.

Murray completed only 22-of-39 passes but had 248 yards and three touchdown passes. He also rushed for 62 yards.

The Bears answered with a field goal, but that was as close as they would come. They took a 17-3 lead in the second quarter with an eight-yard touchdown catch by A.J. Green and the Bears made it 17-10 before halftime with quarterback Andy Dalton’s only touchdown pass of the game, a six-yarder to tight end Cole Kmet. Kmet led the Bears with five catches for 89 yards and the score.

The Bears were shut out in the second half and the Cardinals sacked Dalton five times in the fourth quarter, twice on fourth down. Chandler Jones had 3.5 sacks, Zach Allen had one and Markus Golden was credited with half a sack.

The Cardinals held the Bears to only 44 rushing yards. Dalton was 19-for-29 passing for 282 yards and a touchdown.

Neither team turned the ball over.

Conner had 129 total yards with 63 yards on the ground and five catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns. A.J. Green led the Cardinals with 10 catches for 116 yards and a score. DeAndre Hopkins played but in a lesser role and had one catch.

List

Behind enemy lines: Cardinals-Bears Q&A preview with Bears Wire

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



