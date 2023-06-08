Madden NFL cover: Which position has appeared the most?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is getting the recognition he deserves as the next cover athlete for the “Madden NFL 24” video game.

The 2023 version marks a return to using NFL players after Electronic Arts went with the Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster, and game namesake John Madden to grace the game’s cover last year, the first game since his Dec. 2021 passing.

Madden was on the cover for the first 10 console game covers from 1990-99. Players trickled into the background and finally took over in 2000 with Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George for the “Madden NFL 2001” cover.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a look at the breakdown of Madden cover athletes by position. To simplify, the list will include athletes who are in the foreground (sorry, Cary Brabham and Gordon Laro) and on a console.

Quarterback — 12

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2002 — Daunte Culpepper

2004 — Michael Vick

2006 — Donovan McNabb

2008 — Vince Young

2009 — Brett Favre

2011 — Drew Brees

2018 — Tom Brady

2020 — Patrick Mahomes

2021 — Lamar Jackson

2022 — Tom Brady, Patrick Mahome

2024 — Josh Allen

Running back — 6

2001 — Eddie George

2003 — Marshall Faulk

2007 — Shaun Alexander

2012 — Peyton Hillis

2014 (Madden 25) — Barry Sanders, Adrian Peterson

Receiver — 5

(Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

2010 — Larry Fitzgerald

Advertisement

2013 — Calvin Johnson

2016 — Odell Beckham

2019 — Antonio Brown, Terrell Owens

Tight end — 1

2017 — Rob Gronkowski

Center — 1

2009 — Roberto Garza

Defensive end — 1

2008 — Luis Castillo

Linebacker — 1

2005 — Ray Lewis

Cornerback — 1

2015 — Richard Sherman

Safety — 1

2010 — Troy Polamalu

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire