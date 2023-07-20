Madden NFL 24 reveals player ratings for New Orleans Saints cornerbacks
Player ratings in Madden NFL 24 are about as scientific and arbitrary as any other simplification (like those you’d find at Pro Football Focus or other outlets), but they’re still a fun point of debate during the slow stretch on the NFL offseason. With the New Orleans Saints set to kick off training camp in just a few days, it’s a good time to check in with the developers at EA Sports and see how they regard the black and gold.
They’re high on the Saints secondary — there isn’t a single cornerback with a rating below 69 on the version of the roster installed at launch, with three or four starting-caliber players slotted in behind Marshon Lattimore (who leads the group with an impressive 90 rating). Here are the Saints cornerbacks in the game right now;