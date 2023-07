Madden NFL 24 reveals New Orleans Saints QB player ratings

Madden NFL 24 is continuing its rollout of player ratings for the latest version of the flagship video game, with the developers at EA Sports sharing a look at every team’s quarterbacks — including New Orleans Saints starter Derek Carr. Here’s how Carr stacks up against his backups Jameis Winston and Jake Haener, as well as do-it-all weapon Taysom Hill:

Derek Carr (78)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston (70)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Hill (69)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Haener (63)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire