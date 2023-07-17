Madden NFL 24 releases Steelers WR ratings

EA Sports released the player ratings for safeties and wide receivers for Madden NFL 24 on Monday. We already talked about the safeties ratings and Minkah Fitzpatrick and now here are the ratings for the Steelers top four wide receivers.

Diontae Johnson - 82

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Rating of note – 86 catch rating

George Pickens - 80

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rating of note – 87 catch rating

Allen Robinson - 79

Miles Boykin - 71

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rating of note – 91 speed rating

Calvin Austin - 70

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rating of note – 95 speed rating

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire