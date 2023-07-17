Madden NFL 24 releases Steelers WR ratings
EA Sports released the player ratings for safeties and wide receivers for Madden NFL 24 on Monday. We already talked about the safeties ratings and Minkah Fitzpatrick and now here are the ratings for the Steelers top four wide receivers.
Diontae Johnson - 82
Rating of note – 86 catch rating
George Pickens - 80
Rating of note – 87 catch rating
Allen Robinson - 79
Miles Boykin - 71
Rating of note – 91 speed rating
Calvin Austin - 70
Rating of note – 95 speed rating