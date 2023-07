‘Madden NFL 24’ ratings for Panthers defensive linemen revealed

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown burst onto the scene this past season, putting forth a career campaign that finally made him look like the seventh overall pick the franchise drafted him to be. So, did that reflect in his new “Madden NFL 24” rating?

Here is Brown’s and the rest of the Carolina d-line’s numbers:

Derrick Brown

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 83

Strength: 94

Tackle: 88

Block shedding: 85

Pursuit: 86

Hit power: 84

Henry Anderson

Harry How/Getty Images

Overall: 74

Strength: 86

Tackle: 85

Block shedding: 76

Pursuit: 80

Hit power: 76

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Overall: 70

Strength: 82

Tackle: 84

Block shedding: 77

Pursuit: 83

Hit power: 79

AP Photo/Jason Redmond

Overall: 68

Strength: 85

Tackle: 83

Block shedding: 72

Pursuit: 77

Hit power: 76

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 66

Strength: 87

Tackle: 74

Block shedding: 70

Pursuit: 77

Hit power: 72

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 65

Strength: 87

Tackle: 77

Block shedding: 67

Pursuit: 77

Hit power: 82

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 64

Strength: 85

Tackle: 73

Block shedding: 65

Pursuit: 76

Hit power: 79

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 62

Strength: 88

Tackle: 77

Block shedding: 72

Pursuit: 71

Hit power: 81

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 60

Strength: 77

Tackle: 76

Block shedding: 67

Pursuit: 76

Hit power: 77

