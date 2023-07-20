‘Madden NFL 24’ ratings for Panthers cornerbacks revealed
One of the biggest questions marks for the Carolina Panthers in 2023 is the cornerback position. Between injuries to their starters in Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson and a lack of discernible depth, they don’t exactly boast the most trustworthy of groups in the NFL.
But, can you trust them on the sticks?
Here are the “Madden NFL 24” ratings for the Carolina corners:
Jaycee Horn
Overall: 83
Speed: 92
Awareness: 79
Man coverage: 82
Zone coverage: 87
Press: 85
Donte Jackson
Overall: 80
Speed: 95
Awareness: 78
Man coverage: 77
Zone coverage: 77
Press: 74
CJ Henderson
Overall: 73
Speed: 93
Awareness: 75
Man coverage: 70
Zone coverage: 72
Press: 72
Keith Taylor Jr.
Overall: 66
Speed: 89
Awareness: 66
Man coverage: 61
Zone coverage: 67
Press: 76
Rejzohn Wright
Overall: 65
Speed: 89
Awareness: 63
Man coverage: 59
Zone coverage: 67
Press: 76
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Overall: 65
Speed: 90
Awareness: 60
Man coverage: 67
Zone coverage: 64
Press: 70
Herb Miller
Overall: 61
Speed: 87
Awareness: 55
Man coverage: 64
Zone coverage: 61
Press: 70
[lawrence-related id=677516,677510,677498]