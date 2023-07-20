‘Madden NFL 24’ ratings for Panthers cornerbacks revealed

One of the biggest questions marks for the Carolina Panthers in 2023 is the cornerback position. Between injuries to their starters in Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson and a lack of discernible depth, they don’t exactly boast the most trustworthy of groups in the NFL.

But, can you trust them on the sticks?

Here are the “Madden NFL 24” ratings for the Carolina corners:

Jaycee Horn

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 83

Speed: 92

Awareness: 79

Man coverage: 82

Zone coverage: 87

Press: 85

Donte Jackson

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 80

Speed: 95

Awareness: 78

Man coverage: 77

Zone coverage: 77

Press: 74

CJ Henderson

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 73

Speed: 93

Awareness: 75

Man coverage: 70

Zone coverage: 72

Press: 72

Keith Taylor Jr.

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Overall: 66

Speed: 89

Awareness: 66

Man coverage: 61

Zone coverage: 67

Press: 76

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 65

Speed: 89

Awareness: 63

Man coverage: 59

Zone coverage: 67

Press: 76

Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 65

Speed: 90

Awareness: 60

Man coverage: 67

Zone coverage: 64

Press: 70

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Overall: 61

Speed: 87

Awareness: 55

Man coverage: 64

Zone coverage: 61

Press: 70

