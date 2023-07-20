Madden NFL 24 ratings for the Detroit Lions running backs

It’s rare for a rookie running back to have a higher overall rating compared to an established veteran running back. It remains to be true for Madden ’24 this year.

When looking at rookie running backs for the video game, the top two running backs taken in the 2023 NFL Draft were Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. For Robinson, he’s rated lower than his Atlanta Falcons teammate Cordarrelle Patterson. Meanwhile, Gibbs is rated lower than his Lions teammate David Montgomery.

Cordarelle Patterson is rated an 85 overall while Bijan Robinson is rated an 81 overall for the Falcons. For Detroit, the Madden franchise has David Montgomery rated an 82 overall and Jahmyr Gibbs is rated a 77 overall.

Oddly enough, David Montgomery has a higher catch rating than Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery has 77 catch rating and Gibbs has a 72 catch rating. While this is the initial ratings for the games release, they do plenty of roster updates and that includes increasing or decreasing the ratings of every player across the league. Here’s the overall ratings for the Lions running backs:

Fortunately, you’ll be able to manage the Lions roster however you want when you play the game. Rest assure that I’ll be playing Gibbs on 3rd down more frequently than what the game might suggest.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire