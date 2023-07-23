How Madden NFL 24 rates every New Orleans Saints defensive lineman

The developers at EA Sports revealed player ratings for the New Orleans Saints defensive line in Madden NFL 24, with a wide gulf separating Cameron Jordan from his supporting cast. Jordan is the only Saints defensive lineman to earn a grade over 80 in the version of the game accessible to fans at launch; every other player in the position group, including top rookies Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey, carry ratings at 73 or lower. That’s not great.

It’s on them to turn that narrative around and prove why the Saints have invested so many resources in them. Here’s how they all stack up:

DE Cameron Jordan (87)

DE Carl Granderson (73)

DT Nathan Shepherd (72)

DT Bryan Bresee (71)

DE Isaiah Foskey (71)

DE Payton Turner (71)

DT Khalen Saunders (70)

DE Jabari Zuniga (69)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (69)

DT Malcolm Roach (67)

