Madden NFL 24 ranks Tyrann Mathieu as a top safety in the NFL

Madden NFL 24 is releasing soon, so the developers at EA Sports have begun to reveal some player ratings. The New Orleans Saints did not have a large number of highly-rated players last season, but they’ve already shown to have at least one player ranked near the top of their position.

Tyrann Mathieu has been revealed as the fifth-ranked safety in the game, tied with Jessie Bates as a 91 overall rating. This is actually a bit of a drop for Mathieu, who started last season as the top-rated safety at a 94 overall, but the game is still showing the 31-year-old safety some respect.

Mathieu comes in with a higher rating than former Saints safeties Marcus Williams and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Williams was the 11th-best safety with an 88 overall rating with Gardner-Johnson falling down to the 20th spot with an 84 rating.

The New Orleans veteran and native is also the highest-rated safety in the division, with the next-best being Antoine Winfield at 15th with an 87 overall. Mathieu’s tag-team partner Marcus Maye did not find himself in the top-20 which was revealed on Monday morning.

