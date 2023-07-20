Madden NFL 24: Every Arizona Cardinals player rating revealed for video game so far

Budda Baker is the Arizona Cardinals' highest rated player in the Madden NFL 24 video game.

Madden NFL 24 ratings are being rolled out by EA Sports before the release of the game on Aug. 18.

How are Arizona Cardinals players rated?

Check out each Cardinals player's overall rating so far, led by safety Budda Baker's 90 overall rating.

So far, just five Cardinals have 80 or higher ratings, with WR Marquise Brown (84) tight end Zach Ertz (83), safety Isaiah Simmons (81) and wide receiver Rondale Moore (80) following Baker.

The lowest rated Cardinals right now?

Right tackle Badara Traore is a 54 and left tackle Jackson Barton is a 57. Right tackle Lachavious Simmons is a 58, while center Lecitus Smith (59) and left end Eric Banks (59) are the other Cardinals players with ratings under 60.

Check back for ratings as they are officially released, including quarterback Kyler Murray's rating for the latest version of the popular NFL video game.

Madden NFL 24 ratings for Arizona Cardinals players

