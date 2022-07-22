Madden NFL 23 reveals ratings for Titans’ offensive linemen

On Friday, Madden NFL 23 revealed the ratings for the Tennessee Titans’ offensive linemen, none of whom landed in the top 10 at their positions.

Tennessee’s highest-rated offensive linemen in the video game, which is set to be released on August 19, were center Ben Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan, both of whom were given an overall mark of 81.

Lewan ranks tied for 12th among left tackles, while Jones ranks ninth among centers. No other Titans offensive lineman ranked higher at their respective positions. Right guard Nate Davis had Tennessee’s third-highest overall rating among the team’s offensive line group.

Now, here’s a look at how every Titans offensive lineman fared in overall rating in Madden NFL 23.

LT Taylor Lewan: 81

Syndication: The Tennessean

Full ratings here

C Ben Jones: 81

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Full ratings here

RG Nate Davis: 77

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Full ratings here

RT Dillon Radunz: 66

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Full ratings here

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 66

Syndication: The Tennessean

Full ratings here

OL Jamarco Jones: 64

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Full ratings here

OL Aaron Brewer: 63

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Full ratings here

OL Corey Levin: 61

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Full ratings here

OL Carson Green: 58

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Full ratings here

OL Jordan Roos: 56

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Full ratings here

OL Christian DiLauro: 54

AP Photo/John Amis

Full ratings here

OL Daniel Munyer: 54

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Full ratings here

More Titans Madden ratings

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks

Cornerbacks and D-linemen

Safeties

Running backs

Wide receivers and Tight ends

Edge rushers and linebackers

1

1