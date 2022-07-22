Madden NFL 23 reveals ratings for Titans’ offensive linemen
On Friday, Madden NFL 23 revealed the ratings for the Tennessee Titans’ offensive linemen, none of whom landed in the top 10 at their positions.
Tennessee’s highest-rated offensive linemen in the video game, which is set to be released on August 19, were center Ben Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan, both of whom were given an overall mark of 81.
Lewan ranks tied for 12th among left tackles, while Jones ranks ninth among centers. No other Titans offensive lineman ranked higher at their respective positions. Right guard Nate Davis had Tennessee’s third-highest overall rating among the team’s offensive line group.
Now, here’s a look at how every Titans offensive lineman fared in overall rating in Madden NFL 23.
LT Taylor Lewan: 81
Syndication: The Tennessean
C Ben Jones: 81
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
RG Nate Davis: 77
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
RT Dillon Radunz: 66
AP Photo/Matt Patterson
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 66
Syndication: The Tennessean
OL Jamarco Jones: 64
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
OL Aaron Brewer: 63
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
OL Corey Levin: 61
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
OL Carson Green: 58
AP Photo/Justin Rex
OL Jordan Roos: 56
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
OL Christian DiLauro: 54
AP Photo/John Amis
OL Daniel Munyer: 54
AP Photo/Stew Milne
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
