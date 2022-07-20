Madden NFL 23 ratings: Patriots running backs given surprisingly low numbers

Patriots RBs given surprisingly low ratings in 'Madden NFL 23' game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

EA Sports is releasing new player ratings for its new "Madden NFL 23" videogame this week, and Wednesday's position reveal was running backs.

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry is unsurprisingly the top-ranked running back with a 97 out of 100 rating. Henry missed a huge chunk of last season with a foot injury, but it's hard to ignore his production when healthy over the last few years. Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns and Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers round out the top three, in that order.

Here's the full top 10:

You probably noticed the New England Patriots didn't have a running back in the top 10, despite having arguably the deepest and most talented depth chart at the position.

Damien Harris is the top-rated Patriots running back in the new "Madden" game, but he received a surprisingly low 82 rating. Harris averaged 4.6 yards per carry and his 15 rushing touchdowns were tied for the second-most in the league last season. Rhamondre Stevenson had a fantastic second half of his rookie campaign, but it wasn't enough for the "Madden" developers to give him a rating above 75. He'll start the game at 73 overall.

Harris is not among the top 20 highest-rated running backs in "Madden", while Stevenson is outside the top 40. That seems a little disrespectful, right?

Here's a roundup of Patriots running back player ratings in "Madden NFL 23".

Damien Harris : 82 out of 100

James White : 76

Rhamondre Stevenson : 73

J.J. Taylor : 69

Pierre Strong : 68

Kevin Harris: 61

Player ratings are changed throughout the season as EA Sports rolls out roster updates on a weekly basis, so if Patriots running backs such as Harris and Stevenson meet or exceed expectations in 2022, you can bet they won't be at 82 and 73 ratings, respectively, by the end of the year.