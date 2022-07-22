Here are the ‘Madden NFL 23’ ratings for every Broncos player

EA Sports has released full player ratings for Madden NFL 23, the popular video game franchise that’s set to go on sale on Aug. 19.

The Denver Broncos have an overall team rating of 84, is tied for 13th overall in the NFL. Denver is third in the AFC West, behind the Los Angeles Chargers (87 overall) and Kansas City Chiefs (86 overall). The Las Vegas Raiders (83 overall) are just behind the Broncos.

The arrival of quarterback Russell Wilson has put Denver back in playoff contention, but the team still needs on-field results before getting much respect from national pundits — and Madden‘s ratings adjusters.

Here’s how all the team’s players are rated in this year’s version of the game.

Quarterback

(Courtesy: EA Sports)

No surprise, Russell Wilson is the guy in Denver. Right now, EA Sports is giving Brett Rypien a slight edge over Josh Johnson in the competition to win the backup job.

Running back

(Courtesy: EA Sports)

Melvin Gordon has a slight edge over Javonte Williams going into training camp, but a strong performance this season could see the second-year running back improve his rating during the season.

Tight end/fullback

(Courtesy: EA Sports)

Albert Okwuegbunam is the team’s top option, followed by rookie Greg Dulcich. TE/FB Andrew (not pictured) is 68 overall.

Wide receiver

(Courtesy: EA Sports)

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick are all rated 80 or above, but KJ Hamler still has some work to do to improve his Madden rating.

Offensive line

(Courtesy: EA Sports)

Garett Bolles is the team’s best offensive lineman, fittingly. Not pictured: Calvin Anderson (58 OVR) and Ben Braden (52 OVR).

Defensive line

(Courtesy: EA Sports)

D.J. Jones and Dre’Mont Jones are the team’s top defensive linemen, but even they didn’t get much love from EA Sports. These ratings will undoubtedly go up during the season if the Jones duo is playing well.

Outside linebackers

(Courtesy: EA Sports)

Randy Greogry is the team’s top pass rusher with Bradley Chubb not far behind. Malik Reed is ranked above Baron Browning and rookie Nik Bonitto for now.

Inside linebacker

(EA Sports)

Not surprisingly, Josey Jewell is the team’s top ILB. Jonas Griffith has some work to do to catch up to Alex Singleton for the No. 2 spot, at least in the opinion of Madden.

Cornerback

(Courtesy: EA Sports)

No surprise that Pat Surtain is the team’s top cornerback, but low 80s is borderline disrespectful. He’ll probably be close to 90 by season’s end.

Safety

(Courtesy: EA Sports)

Justin Simmons is one of the best safeties in the game and Kareem Jackson has an 80-plus rating to give Denver a great safety duo.

Special teams

(Courtesy: EA Sports)

Brandon McManus is a top-10 punter in the game; Sam Martin fell just outside the top-10 at punter, ranked 11th in the league.

Madden NFL 23 will be released on Aug. 19, available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and on PC.

