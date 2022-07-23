Madden NFL 23: Ratings for every Bengals player

Cincinnati Bengals player ratings in “Madden NFL 23” caused quite the stir for fans and general NFL viewers.

The Bengals do have an overall team rating of 85, which isn’t a bad thing by any stretch. But some player ratings — like Ja’Marr Chase seemingly getting low-balled — had fans raising eyebrows.

Still, the Bengals have one of the game’s highest-rated kickers and names like Joe Mixon and Jessie Bates have those elite ratings they have earned. Even Joe Burrow cracks the 90 threshold at game’s launch.

Here’s a look at the player ratings for each Bengals player in the newest Madden via the game’s database.

Quarterback

To say it’s nice to see Burrow get the 90 rating he deserves is an understatement. It sure helps that he has elite short and medium throw accuracy, too.

Running back

Mixon is one of the best backs in the NFL and that’s reflected here. Chris Evans is a trendy pick to see more playing time and see his rating rise, too.

Tight end

Hurst was a new arrival via free agency and he’s got a solid rating here. It’s one that could rise should he see a notable role in the passing game.

Wide receiver

After Chase’s historic debut, one would think the rating would be 90-plus. Higgins has a fair beef with coming in as the third-rated receiver too.

Offensive line

Collins is a huge upgrade to the right side of the line, clearly. One would think Williams can get a big ratings boost if he keeps trending upward, too. Cappa and Karras could end up getting bumps too if the line as a whole plays well.

Defensive line

This is a very effective pass-rushing front from a Madden perspective. It’s just unfortunate that one of the game’s best nose tackles (Reader) doesn’t put up the flashy stats and therefore doesn’t get an elite rating.

Outside linebackers

Wilson nearly won a Super Bowl MVP after a breakout year, so expect this rating to keep climbing. Akeem Davis-Gaither remains a breakout candidate if he can stay healthy.

Inside linebacker

Germaine Pratt, as expected, rounds out the solid-rated interior.

Cornerback

This might be the fairest-rated position on the roster and it’s nice to see Awuzie get his shine.

Safety

Bates checks in as one of the game’s highest-rated safeties. Keep in mind both he and Bell are scheduled to be free agents after the season.

Special teams

McPherson is a top-five kicker in the game which, based on his debut, won’t change for a long time.

Release info

Madden NFL 23 will be released on Aug. 19, available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and on PC.

