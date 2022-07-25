Here are the ‘Madden NFL 23’ ratings for every Cowboys player

Over the past week there’s been a lot of conversation about Madden ’23 ratings. With training camps opening up around the league, a new edition of the time-tested video game is nearing completion and everyone – from fans to the players themselves – are consumed by how each NFL player is seen.

For the Dallas Cowboys, there are a few players who are among the best in the game and several others who have more proving to do in the eyes of the ratings czar. Check out the team’s ratings, position by position, below.

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Offensive Interior

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Interior

Edge Defenders

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Specialists

1

1