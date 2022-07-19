Here are the ‘Madden NFL 23’ ratings for Broncos wide receivers

Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
(Courtesy: EA Sports)

EA Sports is rolling out ratings for Madden NFL 23 this week, starting with wide receiver and tight end ratings revealed on Monday.

For the Denver Broncos, Courtland Sutton (84 overall) is the team’s best receiver, followed by Jerry Jeudy (82 OVR), Tim Patrick (80 OVR) and KJ Hamler (75 OVR).

At tight end, Albert Okwuegbunam (74 OVR) is the team’s top option, followed by rookie Greg Dulcich (70 OVR) and Eric Tomlinson (67 OVR).

EA Sports still has long snappers listed as tight ends (something that’s long overdue for a correction), so Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer has a dismal overall rating of 32 (as a tight end).

Also not pictured in the above graphic: TE Eric Saubert (65 OVR), WR Seth Williams (65 OVR) and WR Tyrie Cleveland (62 OVR).

EA Sports will reveal ratings for edge rushers on Tuesday, running backs on Wednesday, cornerbacks and defensive linemen on Thursday and quarterbacks on Friday. The full ratings for every player will then be announced on Friday afternoon.

