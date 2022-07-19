Madden NFL 23 player ratings: Top 10 tight ends in new game revealed

Patriots' Hunter Henry among top rated tight ends in 'Madden NFL 23' game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL training camps are beginning soon, and that means it's almost time for a new installment of EA Sports' "Madden NFL" videogame franchise.

This year's game, "Madden NFL 23", is scheduled to be released Aug. 19 on most major platforms.

The player ratings for the game are being revealed this week with a new position each day. We've already seen some strong reactions from players who are not pleased with their Madden rating. Even Tom Brady is chiming in.

The tight end ratings were released Monday, and one of the top players is Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots. The 27-year-old tight end is T-9th on the rankings at his position with an 84/100 overall rating.

Henry was signed by the Patriots in free agency last year and he played well during his debut season in New England. He tallied 50 receptions for 603 yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns. Henry also played a full season for the first time in his career.

Henry established himself as a reliable target for young quarterback Mac Jones, particularly in the red zone. If the Patriots get a bounce-back 2022 season from tight end Jonnu Smith, the team's passing attack could be significantly better than it was last year.