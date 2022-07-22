Madden NFL 23 player ratings: Tom Brady leads quarterback rankings again

Patriots QB Mac Jones' player rating in new 'Madden NFL 23' game revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The most anticipated player ratings for the new "Madden NFL 23" videogame from EA Sports have finally been revealed.

Of course, we're talking about the quarterbacks.

Tom Brady, who will be 45 years old in Week 1 of the 22 NFL season, is the top-ranked player at the position with a 97/100 rating.

Here's the full top 10:

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is rated a 78, one point better than Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, and two below Kirk Cousins. Jones will begin the game as the 17th-best QB.

Jones was the last of the five quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the best performing rookie QB last season, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He started all 17 games and helped the Patriots return to the AFC playoffs with a 10-7 record.

"Madden NFL 23" releases Aug. 19.