Madden NFL 23 official simulation predicts Eagles to beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Madden NFL 23’s official simulation is out, and the prediction has the Philadelphia Eagles pulling away in the second half and outlasting the Chiefs 31-17.

In the simulation, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gets the last laugh and is named the game’s Most Valuable Player after completing 26 of 33 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 88 yards and another touchdown.

Miles Sanders has 15 carries for 78 yards and the Eagles’ final touchdown, while A.J. Brown is the game’s leading receiver with eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

DeVonta Smith added six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Back in 2018, the simulator pick New England over Philadelphia.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire