Madden NFL 23 highlights Ravens’ tribute to Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba

EA Sports’ Madden NFL 23 has plenty of hype surrounding it, with many hopeful that it can be one of the better versions of the game that the franchise has put out. There’s plenty to look forward to, including updated rosters, players stats and new additions to the annual popular video game. One of the game’s newest additions is a tribute to a Baltimore superfan.

The Baltimore Ravens posted photos to their social media accounts of the end zones at M&T Bank Stadium as shown in the game. The end zone that spelled out “BALTIMORE” had “M” and “O” in gold while the rest of the letters were white, paying tribute to Mo Gaba.

The Ravens have painted the letters “M” and “O” in their end zone during the 2020 and 2021 season to pay tribute to the superfan. Gaba, 14, passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was known for his infectious laugh and positive attitude, becoming a staple in the Baltimore sports community. He was beloved by many, and left a shining legacy behind.

