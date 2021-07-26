Madden NFL 22 ratings: Where Trey Lance ranks among rookie QBs

Where 49ers QB Lance ranks among rookie QBs in Madden 22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you're getting excited to play with new 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in the newest Madden, you now can see where the No. 3 overall draft pick's rating checks in among his fellow rookie signal-callers.

Lance will have a 74 overall rating in Madden NFL 22, the same mark as 10th overall selection Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. Check out where the five 2021 first-round quarterbacks rank in Madden NFL 22 below.

Trevor Lawrence: 78

Zach Wilson: 75

Trey Lance: 74

Justin Fields: 74

Mac Jones: 71

There doesn't seem to really be any surprises from that list, as Lawrence and Wilson were the two players selected before Lance in April's draft. Fields also generally was considered a top-five prospect leading up to the draft, but slipped on draft night for reasons that remain unknown. Jones, the 15th overall pick, rounds out the group.

It is likely we will see Lawrence and Wilson start for their teams in Week 1, and there's also a decent chance Fields comes out of Bears training camp as QB1. Lance and Jones likely won't start right away in 2021, although with the injury histories of the two QBs above them on their respective depth charts, it might not be long before either rookie takes the field.

There has been plenty of speculation about whether Lance will see the field at all early in his rookie season, with Jimmy Garoppolo still the presumed Week 1 starter. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger recently said on his podcast that he would be "shocked" if Lance didn't touch the ball in some capacity during the 49ers' season opener.

Until he takes over as the starter, Lance's rating in Madden isn't likely to fluctuate too much. EA Sports now tends to try and adjust ratings throughout the season based on real-life performance.

Fans wanting to get Lance on the field virtually, however, will be able to do so when Madden NFL 22 is released on August 17.

