Madden NFL 22: Ratings for every Chicago Bears player

Football season is right around the corner and that means the release of Madden 22. The Chicago Bears' overall rating is a 79, ranking the team 21st in the game.

The Bears' overall rating is carried by their defense with an 87 rating. That's the third highest-rated defense in the game. The Bears' offense was rated 73, the sixth-worst in the NFL.

As for the players, the ratings for the most part are to be expected. Allen Robinson was the highest rated offensive player, followed by David Montgomery and Cody Whitehair.

On the defensive side, Khalil Mack was the highest-rated player, and highest-rated on the Bears in general. Eddie Jackson, Roquan Smith and Akeim Hicks all rated highly on the defensive side of the ball too.

What's really interesting is Justin Fields is the highest-rated quarterback on the roster.

OFFENSE:

Allen Robinson, WR - 90

David Montgomery, HB - 82

Cody Whitehair, C - 80

Damien Williams, HB - 80

Jimmy Graham, TE - 78

Darnell Mooney, WR - 77

James Daniels, LG - 77

Tarik Cohen, HB - 76

Damiere Byrd, WR - 74

Justin Fields, QB - 74

Marquise Goodwin, WR - 74

Andy Dalton, QB - 72

Cole Kmet, TE - 72

Germain Ifedi, RG - 70

Khalil Herbert, HB - 70

Nick Foles, QB - 70

Teven Jenkins, LT - 70

Elijah Wilkinson, RT - 69

Javon Wims, WR - 69

Riley Ridley, WR - 68

Chris Lacy, WR - 64

Dazz Newsome, WR - 64

Sam Mustipher, C - 64

J.P. Holtz, TE - 63

Alex Bars, RG - 62

Artavis Pierce, HB - 62

Jesper Horsted, TE - 62

Ryan Nall, HB - 61

Larry Borom, LT - 60

Adam Redmond, LG - 59

Arlington Hambright, LT - 58

Lachavious Simmons RG - 58

Badara Traore, RT - 54

Patrick Scales, TE - 30

DEFENSE:

Khalil Mack, LOLB - 96

Eddie Jackson, FS - 89

Akiem Hicks, LE - 88

Roquan Smith, MLB - 88

Eddie Goldman, DT - 82

Bilal Nichols, DT - 79

Danny Trevathan, MLB - 79

Desmond Trufant, CB - 79

Tashaun Gipson Sr, SS - 78

Jaylon Johnson, CB - 77

Robert Quinn, ROLB - 76

Mike Pennel, DT - 75

Mario Edwards Jr, RE - 72

Artie Burns, CB - 70

Jeremiah Attaochu, ROLB - 69

Jordan Lucas, FS - 69

Angelo Blackson, LE - 68

Austin Calitro, MLB - 68

Teez Tabor, CB - 68

Khyiris Tonga, DT - 67

Kindle Vildor, CB - 67

Marqui Christian, SS - 67

James Vaughters, LOLB - 66

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, MLB - 66

Deon Bush, SS - 66

Duke Shelley, CB - 65

Trevis Gipson, LOLB - 65

Xavier Crawford, CB - 65

Deandre Houston-Carson, FS - 64

Thomas Graham, Jr., CB - 64

Tre Roberson, CB - 63

Lacale London, LE - 61

Daniel Archibong, RE - 59

Michael Joseph, CB - 59

Josh Woods, MLB - 58

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Cairo Santos, K - 77

Pat O'Donnell, P - 72

