Madden NFL 22 ratings: How Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz stack up

The official Madden NFL 22 ratings are trickling out, and the Eagles’ top draft pick already has some bragging rights over his quarterback.

The Eagles’ first round pick, WR DeVonta Smith, was given a 75 overall rating for his rookie season on the video game franchise. Only four rookies were given a higher rating: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (81), Jaguars QB and #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence (78), Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (76), and Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II (76).

Meanwhile Jalen Hurts, entering 2021 as the Birds’ starting QB, was saddled with a 71 rating. For comparison the man he replaced, Carson Wentz, has a 72 rating heading into his first season with the Colts.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gets a 71 overall rating in #Madden22 entering his first training camp as a starter and lands right below #Colts QB Carson #Wentz pic.twitter.com/4Kf1Oj8YWQ — Glenn Erby (@thacover2NFL) July 25, 2021

I think a 71 rating is a bit low for Hurts despite of his lack of experience, especially when you consider how dangerous he can be with the ball in his hands as a threat to create out of the pocket.

As anyone who plays the game knows, Madden ratings fluctuate from season to season. In fact, Madden will give players ratings upgrades and downgrades in-season based on their play. So there’s plenty of opportunities for Hurts to give his player rating a jump.

Conversely, Wentz’s Madden rating took a serious hit from last year’s debacle that saw him benched by Doug Pederson. He began last season as an 84.

Eagles fans hope Hurts and Smith can help each other send their ratings to the moon.