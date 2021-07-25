Madden NFL 22 rating revealed for Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts

As NFL training camps open up all around the league, players and fans of the sport are also excited about the looming release of ‘Madden NFL 22′.

During a recent reveal of Madden ratings for players who switched teams, Jalen Hurts landed behind Carson Wentz with a 71 overall rating. Wentz has a rating of 72 to start his first season in Indianapolis with Frank Reich and the Colts.

Hurts’ dual-threat ability as both a thrower and dangerous runner should make the Eagles start among the most popular game plays this summer, along with Patrick Mahomes and others.