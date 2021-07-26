Madden NFL 22 rating revealed for Eagles’ rookie WR DeVonta Smith

As NFL training camps open up all around the league, players and fans of the sport are also excited about the looming release of ‘Madden NFL 22’.

During a recent reveal of Madden ratings for rookies, No. 10 overall pick DeVonta Smith landed an overall ranking of 75. Smith’s former teammate at Alabama, Jaylen Waddle landed a 76 overall, while Ja’Marr Chase is a 75 as well.

Smith will enter the Eagles’ training camp as the unquestioned No. 1 wideout on the roster and his smooth and mature route-running should lead to a huge rookie season.