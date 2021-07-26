Madden NFL 22 rating revealed for Eagles’ rookie WR DeVonta Smith

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As NFL training camps open up all around the league, players and fans of the sport are also excited about the looming release of ‘Madden NFL 22’.

During a recent reveal of Madden ratings for rookies, No. 10 overall pick DeVonta Smith landed an overall ranking of 75. Smith’s former teammate at Alabama, Jaylen Waddle landed a 76 overall, while Ja’Marr Chase is a 75 as well.

Smith will enter the Eagles’ training camp as the unquestioned No. 1 wideout on the roster and his smooth and mature route-running should lead to a huge rookie season.

Related

Deshaun Watson rumors: Texans now listening to trade offers for star QB

Where Kerryon Johnson lands in an ESPN ranking of NFL backup running backs

Darius Slay ready to recruit Chandler Jones after pass rusher request trade from Cardinals

Eagles cornerback depth chart gets a big boost

Steven Nelson's contract with the Eagles will pay him $4 million in 2021

Philadelphia Eagles sign CB Steven Nelson to a deal

Recommended Stories