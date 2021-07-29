Madden NFL 22 player ratings: Top 10 cornerbacks list ignites debate

Madden 22 player ratings: Where Stephon Gilmore ranks among CBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore had a somewhat disappointing 2020 season that was impacted by injury, but he remains one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

The people who make the legendary Madden NFL video game franchise think so, too.

Player ratings for this year's installment, "Madden NFL 22", are being revealed this week, and Gilmore is the second-highest rated cornerback in the game.

Here's a list of the top 10 cornerbacks in "Madden NFL 22" by overall rating, via ESPN.

Jalen Ramsey, Rams, 99 Stephon Gilmore, Patriots, 97 Jaire Alexander, Packers, 95 Tre'Davious White, Bills, 93 Marlon Humphrey, Ravens, 92 Xavien Howard, Dolphins, 91 James Bradberry IV, Giants, 90 Denzel Ward, Browns, 89 Kendall Fuller, Washington, 89 Darius Slay Jr., Eagles, 88

Gilmore won the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2019. The 30-year-old veteran struggled at times in 2020, though. He missed five games due to injury and tallied just one interception with three passes defensed.

Gilmore reportedly is unhappy with his contract, but he did report to Patriots training camp this month. He's currently on the PUP list while recovering from a quad injury.

If Gilmore is healthy and still on the team by the time Week 1 of the regular season rolls around, the Patriots should again have one of the league's best secondaries.