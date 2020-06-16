Madden NFL 21 trailer features a whole lot of Redskins draft pick Chase Young

Chase Young has yet to play a snap in the NFL, yet the Redskins top draft selection has already earned the respect of many.

EA Sports released its cover designs and trailer for Madden NFL 21 on Tuesday, and the Redskins pass rusher was featured numerous times.

Young's first appearance came 45 seconds into the video. The rookie was featured amongst some of the NFL's best edge rushers -- J.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Von Miller, Dee Ford and Khalil Mack -- to promote the game's new "Dominate the Edge" pass-rushing controls.

In the clip, Young escapes past Cowboys' left tackle Tyron Smith to sack quarterback Dak Prescott. That is something all Redskins fans can hope becomes a reality in 2020 and for years to come.

About 10 seconds later, Young was featured once again, this time tackling Eagles running back Miles Sanders, promoting the game's new realistic open-field tackling.

Young called it a "dream come true" to be included in the game's trailer video.

What a dream come true...🙏🏾 https://t.co/9M2Pxifldk — CY2 (@youngchase907) June 16, 2020

The Redskins rookie wasn't the only member of the Burgundy and Gold to be featured in the promotional trailer, however.

Third-year running back Derrius Guice was shown as a way to promote Madden's new ball carrier skill stick moves, giving rushers the ability to perform real-time jukes and moves on defenders the game has never had before.

In the clip, Guice was seen hurdling over a Panthers defensive back as he approached the end zone.

There's a whole lot of Chase Young in the Madden 21 trailer, but Derrius Guice was also featured, too pic.twitter.com/oVBJudHHAx — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 16, 2020

The Redskins hope they'll get a lot more of that from Guice this season, as the running back has shown plenty of flashes when he's been on the field.

Madden NFL 21 is set to release to the public in mid-to-late August.

