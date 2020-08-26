'Madden NFL 21' predicts the 2020 season — with a stunning Super Bowl champion and league MVP

In what has become a yearly tradition, Yahoo Sports ran a full simulated NFL season in the “Madden” video game franchise.

With no preseason games to satisfy our hunger for football this summer, “Madden NFL 21” will serve to hold us over until the season officially kicks off on Sept. 10.

Looking back at last year’s simulation, it turns out that “Madden NFL 20” was actually pretty darn accurate, correctly predicting that the Chiefs would win the Super Bowl, Tom Brady would not fall off a cliff in his age-42 season, the Saints would be an offensive juggernaut, and Eli Manning would retire at year’s end.

That said, 2019 is history and here are 20 takeaways from our new simulated season.

1. More of the same in Tompa Bay. In his first season with the Bucs, Tom Brady continued to defy logic, throwing 4,183 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes. Tom Brady was born 11 years before the John Madden Football video game franchise ever existed. The fact that he’s still even an active player in the 2020 edition is mind-blowing

2. That being said … The Bucs failed to make the playoffs, finishing 8-8 in the NFC South and wasting Brady’s lone year away from New England. (As ‘Madden’ usually simulates, Brady retired following the season).

3. Meanwhile, in New England ... It was business as usual, albeit not as easy as it has been for the past two decades. Even without a six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, Bill Belichick proved once again why he is the greatest NFL coach of all time, finishing 9-7 and winning the AFC East once again.

4. Not quite Superman, but close. Brady’s replacement in New England, former NFL MVP Cam Newton, had a huge bounceback year, finishing with 4,613 yards and 35 touchdowns and completing 61 percent of his passes. Opposing defenses did frequently manage to find Newton’s Kryptonite, however, as he threw a league-high 24 interceptions.

5. Ohio is for playoff teams. Sticking in the AFC, the North was the league’s best division, topped by the 11-5 Browns (who were predicted to win the division in last year’s simulation). While Cleveland led the way, Baltimore (10-6) and Cincinnati (9-7) managed to make the playoffs in the first year of the expanded format.

6. Earning his stripes. In his rookie season, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the playoffs, finished with 4,000 passing yards, 31 TDs and a 70 percent completion rate. As if being the savior of a franchise wasn’t enough, Burrow was also named Offensive Rookie of the Year. Not bad for the former Ohio State transfer.

7. Geaux Tigers. Standout LSU linebacker Patrick Queen joined his former college teammate Burrow in making a seamless transition to the NFL. Queen led the Ravens’ defense with 106 tackles and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

8. Steep learning curve. While Burrow looked every bit worthy of the first overall pick and Queen was an immediate star, fellow rookies Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa experienced some growing pains in their first NFL seasons, finishing 6-10 and 4-12 with the Chargers and Dolphins, respectively.

9. Quiet trade deadline. There was only one deal of note made prior to the deadline in the simulation: Baltimore sent LB Tyus Bowser to the Patriots for a 2021 fourth-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick and 2022 seventh-round pick.

10. No curse for Lamar. While the “Madden Curse” appears to be a thing of the past, it is still worth noting that reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson had a stellar season, throwing for more than 4,500 yards and 38 TDs, finishing third in MVP voting in the simulated season. Due to whatever logic “Madden” seems to use, the Ravens didn’t run much at all with Jackson, who only had 209 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

