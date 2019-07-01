'Madden NFL 20' ratings for N'Keal Harry, every Patriots rookie revealed originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The full list of player ratings for the upcoming "Madden NFL 20" video game from EA Sports won't come out for a little while, but the ratings for every member of the 2019 rookie class were revealed Monday.

All 10 of the Patriots' picks from the 2019 NFL Draft are in the game, and wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who New England selected in the first round, is the team's highest-rated rookie at 74 overall.

Harry is the third-highest rated rookie wide receiver in the game. Marquise Brown of the Baltimore Ravens (77 overall) and D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks (76 overall) are the top two.

Former Auburn quarterback and fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham is the lowest Patriots rookie with a 57 overall rating.

Check out the ratings for all of the Pats rookies in the tweet below:

"Madden NFL 20" will be released on Friday, Aug. 2. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the cover athlete. He's just the second quarterback to be featured on the game's cover over the last eight years. The other was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who appeared on the "Madden NFL 18" cover.

