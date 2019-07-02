Madden NFL 20 player ratings: How each Raiders rookie ranks in video game originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The first question any rookie has after they're selected in the NFL draft is, "What's my Madden ranking?"

Maybe not. But players would be lying if they said they didn't care.

Rookie rankings for Madden NFL 20 have been released, and several Raiders are near the top of their position. Two of Oakland's three first-round picks, Clelin Ferrell and Josh Jacobs, are tied for the seventh-best ranking among rookie at 74 overall.

Here's how Raiders rookies are ranked in this year's installment of the game.

Clelin Ferrell, LE, 74

After taking the former Clemson star with the Np. 4 overall pick in the draft, the Raiders will need instant impact from Ferrell in Year 1. The video game ranks Ferrell as the second-best rookie left defensive end behind the Jaguars' Josh Allen (77), placing high expectations on him.

Ferrell doesn't have elite athleticism, but he's a smart football player who knows how to rush the passer. He recorded 20 sacks combined his final two years in college and will be called upon right away after the Raiders had a league-worst 13 total sacks last season.

Josh Jacobs, RB, 74

Jacobs will step in as the Raiders' top ball-carrier right away. And he's seen as the best rookie running back, according to EA Sports.

Jacobs has speed and power. Madden gives him an 85 trucking rating, 83 break tackle rating, 83 stiff arm rating and 85 speed rating. He was never the top back at Alabama, though he showcased the ability to score on the ground, catching passes and even as a kick-returner.

With fresh legs, Jacobs could easily run for over 1,000 yards as a rookie.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, 70

Another former Clemson star, Renfrow could help right away as a sure-handed target for quarterback Derek Carr. Renfrow is tied as the seventh-highest ranked rookie receiver.

Renfrow, 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, caught 15 touchdowns in four years at Clemson.

Johnathan Abram, 69, SS

Abram was the Raiders' third and final first-round pick this year. The hard-hitting safety is expected to see plenty of time this season in a secondary that needs plenty of help.

The former Mississippi State star is rated as the top rookie strong safety for a reason. He recorded 99 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions as a junior.

Trayvon Mullen, 69, CB

Mullen was the second of three former Clemson Tigers taken by the Silver and Black. In a pass-happy league, Mullen is tied as the sixth-best rookie cornerback.

While he only had four interceptions in three years of college, Mullen has the size -- 6-2, 199 pounds -- to thrive at the next level.

Here's how the rest of the Raiders' draft class is ranked:

Foster Moreau, TE: 69 overall

Maxx Crosby, RE: 67 overall

Isaiah Johnson, CB: 67 overall

Quinton Bell, RE: 61





