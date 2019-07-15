Madden NFL 20 player ratings: Only one NFL QB ranked ahead of Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady enjoyed an excellent 2018 season and helped lead his team to a sixth Super Bowl title, but all of that wasn't enough to make him the highest rated QB in the new "Madden NFL 20" video game from EA Sports.

The popular football game releases Friday, Aug. 2, and the much-anticipated player ratings have been revealed. Brady is the second-highest ranked quarterback with a 96/100 rating. The only QB ahead of Brady is Kansas City Chiefs star and reigning NFL MVP winner Patrick Mahomes, who also happens to be the game's cover athlete.

Here's a look at the top 10 quarterbacks in this year's game:

1. Patrick Mahomes: 97

2. Tom Brady: 96

3. Philip Rivers: 94

4. Andrew Luck: 92

5. Russell Wilson: 91

6. Aaron Rodgers: 90

7. Matt Ryan: 89

8. Ben Roethlisberger: 85

9. Cam Newton: 84

10. Jared Goff: 83



















Here's a look at the top-five rated Patriots players:

1. Tom Brady, QB: 96

2. Stephon Gilmore, CB: 94

3. Julian Edelman, WR: 89

4. Devin McCourty, FS: 89

5. Shaq Mason, RG: 88









It's hard to argue with Brady's rating. A 96 overall is really good, and a bit unprecedented for a player who will soon celebrate his 42nd birthday. The rest of the Patriots player ratings are a bit underwhelming. Edelman should at least be a 90 overall given his playoff success, while Shaq Mason absolutely should be in the 90s considering he's the best right guard in the entire league. Veteran linebacker Dont'a Hightower at 83 overall also seems too low.

Patriots fans can't complain too much, though, because their team is tied with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints as the third-highest rated team in the game. New England's 91 offensive team rating is second behind the Saints.

