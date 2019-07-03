Madden NFL 20 player ratings: How each 49ers rookie ranks in video game originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

After winning the 40 Yards of Gold title on Saturday, which featured some of the fastest players in the NFL, 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin decided his video game likeness didn't measure up to his real-life self.

Specifically, Goodwin thought his Madden NFL 20 rating should be higher.

Dear @EAMaddenNFL ,



Due to INACCURATE and DISRESPECTFUL ratings on your last 6 video games I'd like to request rating upgrades for all of these in this screenshot, at least? SPD, ACC, AGI, JMP should all be 💯and honestly strength should go up too I'm 💪🏿 AF!!



Thanks,

-Flash pic.twitter.com/zc1mYR2ZwX









— MG (@marquisegoodwin) June 30, 2019

Well, when you win $1 million for outracing the other fastest players in the league, people take notice.

As a result of his performance in the 40 Yards of Gold competition, Goodwin saw his speed rating increased to 98 (out of 99) and acceleration rating increased to 97.

As for the agility and jump ratings, perhaps Goodwin will see those improve if he qualifies for the 2020 Summer Olympics, as he has made clear is his goal.

Speaking of Madden NFL 20 ratings, the 49ers' rookie class recently received theirs. Much like Goodwin, you can be sure they all feel shortchanged in some way.

Oh well. It's just a game -- well, depending on who you ask.

As you can see, the overall ratings of the 49ers' rookies go in the same order in which they were picked. Nick Bosa, whom San Francisco selected with the No. 2 overall selection, leads the pack with an overall rating of 78. That's the third-best rating among all NFL rookies, behind the Jets' Quinnen Williams (80) and Buffalo's Ed Oliver (79).

Assuming he stays healthy, Bosa is widely expected to contend for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and if he does, that rating will skyrocket in a hurry.

Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd -- San Francisco's second and third round picks, respectively -- were given overall ratings of 71 and 68, which should provide for some good-natured trash-talking between the two rookie wide receivers.

But if any 49ers' rookie has a right to complain, it's San Francisco's fifth-round selection Dre Greenlaw. Either that, or they grow super fast punters in Australia.

Greenlaw, listed as a middle linebacker, was given a speed rating of 83. San Francisco's fourth-round selection -- punter Mitch Wishnowsky -- was given a speed rating of 84.

Don't be surprised if Greenlaw and Wishnowsky are forced to go head-to-head in a 49ers' edition of 40 Yards of Gold come training camp.