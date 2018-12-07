‘Madden NFL 19’ Video Game Removes Former Chiefs Back Kareem Hunt

First he was suspended by the National Football League. Then he was dismissed by his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, running back Kareem Hunt may have suffered the unkindest cut of all – he’s been removed from Madden NFL ’19 by EA Sports.

The video game company told CNN via email that Hunt will be removed from copies of the video game and replaced by a generic player with the same ratings and attributes.

“The updates have fully gone through now, so Hunt has been removed from the game and players who were using him for Ultimate Team have their replacement player,” said Brad Hilderbrand, an EA Sports spokesperson.

Hunt was cut by the Chiefs after a video emerged showing him pushing and kicking a young woman in a Cleveland hotel. The incident, which happened in February, also caused him to be placed on the Commissioner’s list by the NFL, which prohibited him from participating in any league activities.

Other problematic incidents have since emerged, making it likely that Hunt faces a long ban, if not permanent exile. He led the NFL in rushing last year, and this year was fifth in the league, a key factor in the Chiefs leading the AFC West conference.

Hunt apologized for his initial blunder in an ESPN interview.

There is precedent for removing a player from Madden. Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was erased from the 2014 version after his arrest for knocking out his fiancee in a New Jersey hotel. He never played another NFL game.

