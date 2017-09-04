Madden NFL 18 Review: Hard-hitting action on the field and a thrilling story off it

I am by no means an American football fanatic. In fact, you can count the number of NFL games I’ve seen on one hand. Comfortably. So it was with a little trepidation that I booted up my PS4 to test out EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18.

One thing I am a fan of is EA SPORTS and I’ve been playing a number of their titles for years.

Obviously, everyone knows about FIFA and Yahoo Sport UK is looking forward to bringing you a review of that one very soon, but even games like the Fight Night and Tiger Woods PGA Tour series hold fond memories for me.

In the case of Tiger Woods, it helped get me hooked on both playing and watching the sport of golf. So I did wonder whether Madden could perhaps have a similar impact as I waited for the package to install.

FIFA 17 was the first in the franchise to feature a story mode as we went on The Journey with budding soccer star Alex Hunter. It was a revelation and something completely different to previous incarnations of the game.

To my pleasant surprise, Madden have followed suit with their first ever story-driven element too in the form of Longshot.

Longshot takes players through an emotional, immersive and cinematic gameplay experience where players will determine the fate of Devin Wade, a forgotten NFL prospect, on his journey to the Draft—on and off the field.

The brand-new mode features branching dialogue, high school and 7v7 football play, and new gameplay mechanics. It also features recognisable, big name Hollywood talent like Oscar award winner, Mahershala Ali , and Friday Night Lights star, Scott Porter.

“With Madden NFL 18, old fans, new fans and casual fans alike will all find something that appeals to them in this year’s edition of the game,” said Madden NFL 18 Executive Producer, Seann Graddy.

“Every year we try to push Madden NFL further than we did the year before and this year with Tom Brady on the cover who has embodied the Longshot story in his career, Frostbite, MUT Squads, new gameplay mechanics and more, we’re giving fans the greatest NFL gaming experience ever.”

The fact that Longshot included keeps things interesting for newcomers like myself, but there’s plenty more to get seasoned NFL Madden campaigners excited with their fresh instalment.

With the transition to Frostbite, EA’s proprietary gaming engine, Madden NFL 18 delivers the most photorealistic visuals in Madden NFL to date.

From stunning cityscape views, stadium exteriors, player details, lighting and exciting player run-outs, players will feel like they’re in a real NFL broadcast every time they play.

Fans looking for a competitive team experience will enjoy MUT Squads, which brings online teamplay to Madden NFL 18 via Madden Ultimate Team.

Players can combine rosters to create the best lineups of current NFL stars and legends, choose their role and team with up to two other players to conquer the gridiron. In addition, new gameplay mechanics bring a richer on-field experience with more accessibility and added control, making it fun to play any position.

Additional new features include Play Now Live, where players can play the best real-world NFL matchups throughout the season and continue their season in Franchise mode with updated rosters and records.

Madden NFL 18 also features three new game styles; Arcade, Simulation, and Competitive. Given my limited experience, I opted for Arcade.

