‘Madden NFL 18’ will have a brand new story mode called Longshot

Right at the start of EA Play, EA unveiled a new trailer for Madden NFL 18. But it wasn’t just any ordinary Madden trailer, it was for a new game mode called “Longshot.” Longshot is a story mode in the same vein as Journey mode in FIFA, which was first introduced in the soccer sim last year.

Longshot chronicles the journey of aspiring football player Devin Wade as he chases his dream of becoming an NFL legend. The trailer opens with a pickup truck driving under a 2013 state championship banner won by the Bullfrogs. It’s not exactly clear where the story takes place, but based on footage showing Wade in a Texas Longhorns uniform, much of it may occur in Texas — a state widely known for producing top football talent.

It’s apparent that Wade has had a rough go at it, but he has a mentor who helps propel him to the next level. With the guidance of a man played by Mahershala Ali, the Oscar-winning actor most known for his work in Moonlight and House of Cards, the young talent emerges as an NFL prospect.

The story mode is a first for the franchise, but considering the positive reception of Journey mode in FIFA 17, it seems that EA thought it was time to produce a story fit for the gridiron.

Madden NFL 18 launches August 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady will be the cover athlete. Before the Longshot trailer was shown, a drum-line wearing Brady jerseys kicked off EA Play.

EA also confirmed that Alex Hunter, the protagonist of FIFA 17‘s Journey mode, will reprise his role in FIFA 18, launching September 29.

EA and Origin Access subscribers can try out Madden NFL 18 for up to 10 hours starting on August 17, and FIFA 18 on September 21.