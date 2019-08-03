Madden game will boost rating of Saints long snapper

Saints long snapper Zach Wood has the distinction of having the lowest rating in the new Madden game. Along with Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg, Wood has a 36. Apparently, Sieg will soon be standing alone.

Via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, an EA representative has informed the Saints that Wood’s rating will be improved.

On Friday, the Saints posted a video of Wood hitting a copy of the new game from the hand of Saints long snapper Nick Moore.

“The pressure was on,” Wood, listed in the game as a tight end, said. “I’m not used to being on camera. I was worried. . . . If I miss this thing five or six times in a row, they’re gonna be like, ‘You deserved that 36 Madden rating.'”

Wood was surprised by the low rating, given that he snaps the ball to far-better-than-average punter Thomas Morstead and kicker Wil Lutz.