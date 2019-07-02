Madden asked Daniel Jones to predict his overall rating and he was really, really off originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Daniel Jones was the Giants' first draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he is New York's eighth-highest graded rookie in Madden. In fact, the QB Dave Gettleman hopes can revitalize his franchise has an overall rating that's three points lower than Corey Ballentine, who's a corner that the Giants took in the sixth round.

That fact alone is painful. But you know what is WAY more painful?

The video EA Sports put out where they asked Jones to predict his rating, and he produces a guess that can only be described as super wrong.

"I don't know, I'm a rookie," the Duke product says, before coming up with a range of numbers. "Maybe high 70s, low 80s?"

Daniel Jones' first Madden rating definitely isn't in the low 80s.

Daniel Jones' first Madden rating also definitely isn't in the high 70s.

Daniel Jones' first Madden rating isn't in the 70s at all, actually.

Daniel Jones' first Madden rating isn't even in the mid-60s.

Guys - Daniel Jones' first Madden rating is 63.

"Yeah, I'd be interested to see how we get to 63," he says after getting the news.

To put this into perspective for Redskins fans, Jones' number is equal to Wes Martin's and one point lower than Jimmy Moreland's.

To put this into perspective for NFL fans, Devin Bush is the next lowest-rated top-10 pick and he checks in at a 72. That's nine points higher than Jones.

To put this into perspective for everybody, lol.

