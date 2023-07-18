Madden 24: Where Bills’ Stefon Diggs ranks among 10-best receivers

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is rated as one of the 10 best receivers in the upcoming video game, Madden 24, which is set to be released on August 15. This year’s game is going to feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover.

Here’s the top-10 receiver ratings in Madden 24, including Diggs:

10. Amari Cooper

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Overall rating: 91

9. AJ Brown

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 91

8. Terry McLaurin

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 92

7. DeAndre Hopkins

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 93

6. Ja'Marr Chase

USAT
Overall rating: 94

5. Cooper Kupp

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 96

4. Stefon Diggs

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 96

3. Davante Adams

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 97

2. Tyreek Hill

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 98

1. Justin Jefferson

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 99

