Madden 24: Where Bills’ Stefon Diggs ranks among 10-best receivers

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is rated as one of the 10 best receivers in the upcoming video game, Madden 24, which is set to be released on August 15. This year’s game is going to feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover.

Here’s the top-10 receiver ratings in Madden 24, including Diggs:

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Overall rating: 91

9. AJ Brown

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 91

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 92

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 93

6. Ja'Marr Chase

USAT

Overall rating: 94

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 96

4. Stefon Diggs

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 96

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 97

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 98

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rating: 99

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire