Madden 24: Where Bills’ Stefon Diggs ranks among 10-best receivers
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is rated as one of the 10 best receivers in the upcoming video game, Madden 24, which is set to be released on August 15. This year’s game is going to feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover.
Here’s the top-10 receiver ratings in Madden 24, including Diggs:
10. Amari Cooper
Overall rating: 91
9. AJ Brown
Overall rating: 91
8. Terry McLaurin
Overall rating: 92
7. DeAndre Hopkins
Overall rating: 93
6. Ja'Marr Chase
Overall rating: 94
5. Cooper Kupp
Overall rating: 96
4. Stefon Diggs
Overall rating: 96
3. Davante Adams
Overall rating: 97
2. Tyreek Hill
Overall rating: 98
1. Justin Jefferson
Overall rating: 99