‘Madden 24’ uses hypothetical Aaron Donald deal to show off overhauled trade system

The Los Angeles Rams are not trading Aaron Donald but some gamers might want to acquire him in “Madden 24” when the game is released later this summer. In past editions of the game, you could probably land him for a pair of first-rounders and a backup defensive lineman. But in “Madden 24”, EA Sports is claiming the trade system has been overhauled.

And to show it off in the franchise mode deep dive, EA used a hypothetical trade involving Donald. It shows the Texans trying to trade Shaq Mason, Derek Stingley, Tank Dell, first-rounders in 2025 and 2026, as well as a future second-rounder.

If you’re the Rams, are you taking this deal? For a team undergoing a major rebuild, it sure would be hard to turn down. Stingley and Mason would be instant starters in L.A., while Dell is a promising rookie with elite quickness and big-play ability.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The real value in this deal is the two first-rounders and additional second-round pick. The Rams can do a lot with those three selections, especially if they’re going to target a quarterback in the first round.

EA unfortunately didn’t show whether this trade would be accepted or not, but using Donald as the example player shows just how valuable he is – even in a video game.

More Latest Rams news!

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson agrees to rookie deal with Rams Robert Rochell could be on hot seat after Ahkello Witherspoon signing 6 Rams players under the most pressure in 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire