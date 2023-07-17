Madden 24 ratings reveal: Browns' Amari Cooper among top 10 NFL wide receivers

It's that time of year, when NFL players and fans embrace or rage at the release of Madden ratings.

With Madden 24 less than a month away from being released, EA Sports will be releasing the ratings of the top players at each position throughout the week. Here is the order of what positions will be released this week:

Monday: Wide receivers and safeties

Tuesday: Edge rushers and defensive lineman

Wednesday: Running backs and offensive lineman

Thursday: Cornerbacks and tight ends

Friday: Quarterbacks, linebackers, punters, kickers and fullbacks

Follow along throughout the week to see the top rated players in Madden 24.

Madden 24 wide receivers ratings

Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper rounded out the top-10 rated pass catchers in Madden 24 (tied with A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles), while Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings became the latest player to join the Madden 99 club. Here are the top receivers and their ratings:

Cleveland Browns Madden 24 ratings for wide receivers

Here are the rankings for all the Browns wide receivers:

Madden 24 safety ratings

Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers is the highest rated safety in the game at 95. There are nine safeties in the game with a rating of at least 90. The Browns don't have a player listed among the top 20 safeties, though they did address the position this offseason with the signing of Juan Thornhill. Here are the top safeties:

When is 'Madden 24' released?

Madden 24 comes out Aug. 18, but EA Play early access or those who purchase the deluxe edition will be able to play early access on Aug. 15.

